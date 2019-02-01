Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) CFO Sells 684 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,437.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.45.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

