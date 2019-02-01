Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) EVP Sells 2,509 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $161,228.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,976.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.44. 186,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 356.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $79.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,432,000 after acquiring an additional 327,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,060,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,179,000 after purchasing an additional 227,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,550,000 after purchasing an additional 148,741 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

