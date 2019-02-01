Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Sells $1,961,295.00 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,961,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 50,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,134,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,389,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 97,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

