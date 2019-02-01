Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Director Sells $1,272,600.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Amir Nashat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amir Nashat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 28th, Amir Nashat sold 70,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $964,600.00.
- On Friday, January 18th, Amir Nashat sold 39,483 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $642,783.24.
- On Wednesday, December 19th, Amir Nashat sold 91,210 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $1,222,214.00.
- On Thursday, December 13th, Amir Nashat sold 17,788 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $296,525.96.
- On Tuesday, December 11th, Amir Nashat sold 82,528 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $1,379,042.88.
Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $953.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.03.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.
Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.