Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Director Sells $1,272,600.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Amir Nashat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amir Nashat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 28th, Amir Nashat sold 70,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $964,600.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Amir Nashat sold 39,483 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $642,783.24.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Amir Nashat sold 91,210 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $1,222,214.00.

On Thursday, December 13th, Amir Nashat sold 17,788 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $296,525.96.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Amir Nashat sold 82,528 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $1,379,042.88.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $953.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/insider-selling-fate-therapeutics-inc-fate-director-sells-1272600-00-in-stock.html.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.