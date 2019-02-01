Insider Selling: Fastenal (FAST) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael John Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Michael John Dolan sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

FAST stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.30. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after buying an additional 311,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after buying an additional 311,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,725,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,358,000 after buying an additional 158,261 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,848,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,357,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,406,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,639,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

