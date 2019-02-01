Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $931,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 6,046 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,920.00.

On Friday, January 4th, Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $804,400.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $430,500.00.

EXEL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Exelixis by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 94.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

