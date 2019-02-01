Insider Buying: Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) Insider Purchases 32 Shares of Stock

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Kevin Stevens purchased 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.61).

Kevin Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 3rd, Kevin Stevens purchased 32 shares of Maintel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,690 ($61.28) per share, with a total value of £1,500.80 ($1,961.06).

MAI stock opened at GBX 492.50 ($6.44) on Friday. Maintel Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

