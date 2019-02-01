Insider Buying: Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) Insider Purchases 32 Shares of Stock

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Kevin Stevens purchased 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.61).
Kevin Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 3rd, Kevin Stevens purchased 32 shares of Maintel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,690 ($61.28) per share, with a total value of £1,500.80 ($1,961.06).
MAI stock opened at GBX 492.50 ($6.44) on Friday. Maintel Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).
About Maintel
Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.
