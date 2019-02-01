Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Insider Purchases 779 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 779 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £2,025.40 ($2,646.54).
Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 261.30 ($3.41). The company had a trading volume of 8,734,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 241.65 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 279.90 ($3.66).
A number of research firms have recently commented on LGEN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 239 ($3.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.17 ($3.70).
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.
