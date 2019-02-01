Insider Buying: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Director Purchases $47,300.00 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Director James A. Rosenthal purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IHS Markit by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

