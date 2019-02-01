Insider Buying: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Director Purchases $47,300.00 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Director James A. Rosenthal purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ INFO opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $55.99.
IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.93.
About IHS Markit
IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.
