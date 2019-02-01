Insider Buying: Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (ASL) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) insider Richard Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £36,900 ($48,216.39).

ASL opened at GBX 12.24 ($0.16) on Friday. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174.83 ($15.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,389 ($18.15).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a GBX 28.50 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

