Inphi (IPHI) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Shares of IPHI opened at $39.44 on Monday. Inphi has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -68.98, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $125,667.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $813,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 29,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $1,174,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,073 shares of company stock worth $1,306,567. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,980,000 after acquiring an additional 241,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Inphi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,980,000 after acquiring an additional 241,346 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inphi by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Inphi by 71.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 401,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

