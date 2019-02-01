Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,065,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innophos worth $91,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innophos by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innophos by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Innophos by 6.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 883,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Innophos by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 99,315 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Innophos by 2.8% during the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 484,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innophos alerts:

IPHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:IPHS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.93. 2,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.22. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Innophos’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/innophos-holdings-inc-iphs-shares-bought-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.