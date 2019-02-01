Innogy SE (IGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.58 ($42.53).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

IGY traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching €41.26 ($47.98). 178,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a 1 year low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 1 year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

