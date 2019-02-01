Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFNNF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $22.27 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

