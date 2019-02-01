Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have $3.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

ICD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.94.

NYSE ICD opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. purchased 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $27,318.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 95,996 shares of company stock valued at $292,708. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 206,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,298,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

