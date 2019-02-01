IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 28,633 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 2,954.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,419,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255,602 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 144,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,142,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,774,000 after acquiring an additional 227,680 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.94. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP William Hall sold 16,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $284,796.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $629,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,470 shares of company stock worth $1,637,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

