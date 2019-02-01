IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,108 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,792,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,934,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,604 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

KO opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

