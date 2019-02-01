IFP Advisors Inc Has $518,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,028.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,021 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,633,000 after acquiring an additional 620,015 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 731,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,527,000 after acquiring an additional 388,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,693,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,711,000 after acquiring an additional 341,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $94.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,410 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $576,451.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,671.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $259,807.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,175.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $6,113,402. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IFP Advisors Inc Has $518,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/ifp-advisors-inc-has-518000-stake-in-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.