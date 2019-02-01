IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,721,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,028,000 after buying an additional 2,278,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,898,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,137,000 after buying an additional 2,151,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,741,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,260,000 after buying an additional 1,712,102 shares during the period. Income Research & Management acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,400,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,102,000 after buying an additional 627,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.94. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $629,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,470 shares of company stock worth $1,637,057 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

