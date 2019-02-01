IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 587 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midas Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $1,401,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 30.8% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Group lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $183,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 13,261 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,394,924.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,374.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $87.02 and a one year high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

