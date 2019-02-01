IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Athene were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Athene by 7.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,509,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 82,326 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 272.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 85,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 27.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

ATH opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Athene had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/ifm-investors-pty-ltd-grows-holdings-in-athene-holding-ltd-ath.html.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.