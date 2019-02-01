IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,061 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 58,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 18,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.98.

In other Amgen news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN opened at $187.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 63.99%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,061 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/ifm-investors-pty-ltd-acquires-3061-shares-of-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.