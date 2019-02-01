Ibstock (IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 291.29 ($3.81).

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 242.60 ($3.17) on Monday. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 299.10 ($3.91).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast and pre-stressed concrete products; and architectural masonry, landmark stone and walling stones.

