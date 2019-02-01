iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0257 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is an increase from iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,274. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

