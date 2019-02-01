IBM (IBM) Receives $155.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.76.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IBM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus downgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.53. 1,008,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

IBM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank increased its position in IBM by 214.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,123,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after buying an additional 766,478 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 9.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 456,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 20.9% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 196,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 6,589.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and tailored industry solutions; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

