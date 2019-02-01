IBERIABANK (IBKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBKC. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $91.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $265.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Ricky E. Maples bought 2,500 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.60 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $671,145.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,910,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,471,000 after buying an additional 61,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,910,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 48.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 443,127 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 30,291.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 650,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,882,000 after purchasing an additional 647,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

