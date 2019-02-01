Iberiabank Corp Invests $44,000 in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 67,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 221.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.12. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

