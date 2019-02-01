IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (IOFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOFB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

