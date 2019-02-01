Hyper Pay (HPY) One Day Volume Hits $304.00

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Hyper Pay has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Pay has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.01852944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00187957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00201117 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hyper Pay Token Profile

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Hyper Pay’s official message board is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1 . The official website for Hyper Pay is hyperpay.tech . Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

