Hydrogen Hits Market Cap of $20.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar. One Hydrogen token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Fatbtc, Mercatox and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.01856003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00187968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00200754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029099 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hydrogen Token Profile

Hydrogen’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, CoinEx, Fatbtc, BitMart, BitForex, Token Store and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.