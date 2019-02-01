HSBC Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRA. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.68 ($93.82).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA stock opened at €68.94 ($80.16) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.