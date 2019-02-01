HSBC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Wood Group (WG)

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 808 ($10.56).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 541.20 ($7.07) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 553 ($7.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

In other news, insider Robin Watson acquired 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,747.77 ($7,510.48). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £68,147.40 ($89,046.65).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

