HP Inc. (HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,847,706 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 18,914,023 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,142,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,112,178.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,248 shares of company stock worth $6,658,061 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HP by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,076,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $491,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,811 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 6.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,953,881 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HP by 136.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,812,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $330,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,389 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 31.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,995,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $283,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,722,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $147,471,000 after acquiring an additional 131,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

HP stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. HP has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

