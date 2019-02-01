Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Position Lowered by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,167,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,403,000 after buying an additional 410,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 115.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,873,000 after buying an additional 10,137,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,971,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,468,000 after buying an additional 1,745,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,910,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,474,000 after buying an additional 1,093,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,062,000 after buying an additional 278,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Vertical Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 9,034 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $411,860.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,586.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 48,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $2,159,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,670. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

