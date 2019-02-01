Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1,726.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.82. 8,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,412. The stock has a market cap of $340.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.47 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

