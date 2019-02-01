Honeywell International (HON) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $36-36.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.05 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.80-8.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (down previously from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.44.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,056. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/honeywell-international-hon-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.