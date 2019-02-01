Honeywell International (HON) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.80-8.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $177.00 price target (down previously from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.44.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $144.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,922. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

