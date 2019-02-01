Honeywell International (HON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) posted its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

HON opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $167.72.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,783.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Honeywell International (HON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/honeywell-international-hon-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup set a $186.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (down from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.