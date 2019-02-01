Honda Motor (HMC) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have been trending neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a news impact score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HMC stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $34.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

