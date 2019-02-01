Hologic (HOLX) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 2252632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $200,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,655. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

