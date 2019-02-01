HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

In related news, Director Robert J. Kostelnik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $92,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

