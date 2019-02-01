Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,025,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,419 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,163,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 33.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $637,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,806,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 102.62%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/hoertkorn-richard-charles-decreases-holdings-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.