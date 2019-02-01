Hochschild Mining (HOC) Price Target Increased to GBX 160 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOC. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.67 ($2.70).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 187.85 ($2.45). The company had a trading volume of 843,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.