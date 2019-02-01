Hive Project (HVN) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.01857078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00187648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00201274 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Hive Project

Hive Project’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

