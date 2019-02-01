HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,895 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $317,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. 13,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,942. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

