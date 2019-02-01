HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $678,000 Holdings in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,507 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,169 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $96.15. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,411. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $102.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $408.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.79 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.86%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

