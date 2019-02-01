HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $516,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/hgk-asset-management-inc-has-516000-holdings-in-jones-lang-lasalle-inc-jll.html.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.