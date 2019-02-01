HFF, Inc. (HF) Stake Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HFF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HF. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HFF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in HFF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in HFF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in HFF by 8.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HFF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. HFF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

HF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. HFF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.36.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $161.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.60 million. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Research analysts expect that HFF, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

