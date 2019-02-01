Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.93.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 15,639 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $227,391.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $220,090.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $478,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,479 shares of company stock worth $3,426,313 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

