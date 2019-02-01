Head to Head Survey: Quest Rare Minerals (QRMLF) and Lithium Americas (LAC)

Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quest Rare Minerals and Lithium Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Rare Minerals N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.29 million 66.80 -$33.25 million ($0.44) -7.34

Quest Rare Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lithium Americas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quest Rare Minerals and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Rare Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Quest Rare Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Rare Minerals and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Rare Minerals N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas -639.66% -24.13% -22.57%

About Quest Rare Minerals

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of rare earth element deposits in Canada. It primarily develops Strange Lake rare earth deposits comprising 534 individual mineral claims covering a total area of approximately 23,230 hectares located in northeastern Québec. The company was formerly known as Quest Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. in April 2010. Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

